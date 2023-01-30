Expert Connections
Wintry Mix starts Tomorrow Morning and goes Through Wednesday | 1/29 PM

Wintry mix enter Texoma tomorrow with chances of freezing rain and sleet
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma! Chilly temperatures have been present all day, with wind chills even colder. Tomorrow temperatures will continue to drop tomorrow, but the big concern is the start of a wintry mix in precipitation. Surface temperatures will be well below the freezing line meaning any precipitation at the surface will be frozen.

Tomorrow morning around 5 A.M. will be the beginning of the first wave of precipitation. Tomorrow’s precipitation will be a freezing rain/sleet mixture and will be out of Texoma around 3 P.M. This is not expected to be widespread, but isolated pockets of accumulation is expected (under 0.1″). Still there may be some slick spots out there Monday, so travel with cation.

Tuesday wave two will enter Texoma around 2 A.M., and it will be widespread across all of Texoma by 5 A.M. This day is the best chance for ice accumulations on roads across Texoma. Accumulation will Range from 0.1″ to 0.25″ of ice/sleet across Texoma, with the largest amounts in our south eastern most counties. This wave of precipitation should move south in the late afternoon. Drive with cation all day Tuesday!

After Tuesday, a third wave of precipitation will start Wednesday morning. Unlike Tuesday, temperatures will climb above freezing and the precipitation will transition to a cold rain as the sun comes out. Thursday is setting up to be similar to Wednesday, with a wintry mix early in the day, but as the sun comes out temperatures will climb above freezing and transition into a cold rain.

After Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see the return of temperatures to the 50s with lots of sunshine!

Have a great week, and travel with cation on the roads!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

