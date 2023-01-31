Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

1 killed in Caddo Co. crash

Two others were hurt in the wreck.
Two others were hurt in the wreck.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County.

The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb..

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when they left the road and hit a pedestrian before hitting a truck driven by Gary Orrell.

Orrell was pronounced dead en route to Tri-County Municipal Hospital in Carnegie.

Two others were hurt in the wreck.

One person was treated and released, while another was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton

Latest News

On March 7, Oklahoma voters will vote on State Question 829 which would legalize recreational...
Time to register for March 7 marijuana vote is running out
SW 20th St structure fire
One person hospitalized after early morning structure fire
SW 20th St structure fire
One person hospitalized in early morning fire in Lawton
Approximately 200 soldiers came back from deployment Monday evening.
Soldiers back home after deployment