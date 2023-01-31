1 killed in Caddo Co. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County.

The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb..

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when they left the road and hit a pedestrian before hitting a truck driven by Gary Orrell.

Orrell was pronounced dead en route to Tri-County Municipal Hospital in Carnegie.

Two others were hurt in the wreck.

One person was treated and released, while another was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

