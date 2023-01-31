Fort Sill graduates roughly 150 soldiers from Basic Training
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news from Fort Sill, officials say roughly 150 trainees graduated basic training on Friday.
Fort Sill held a ceremony at the Cache Creek Chapel.
The soldiers will now go on to various Advanced Individual Training Schools which include Field and Air Defense Artillery, the medical field, and intelligence.
A special congratulations to Southwest Oklahoma’s own Private Jervon Galvan for graduating with honors.
Private Galvan is originally from Snyder.
