Fort Sill graduates roughly 150 soldiers from Basic Training

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news from Fort Sill, officials say roughly 150 trainees graduated basic training on Friday.

Fort Sill held a ceremony at the Cache Creek Chapel.

The soldiers will now go on to various Advanced Individual Training Schools which include Field and Air Defense Artillery, the medical field, and intelligence.

A special congratulations to Southwest Oklahoma’s own Private Jervon Galvan for graduating with honors.

Private Galvan is originally from Snyder.

