Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years

A comet discovered just last year is finally visible to skywatchers on Earth, and could become visible to the unaided eye as it gets closer.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Keep an eye out for an unusual light in the sky - a green comet is set to zoom past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.

Astronomers first discovered the icy celestial object in March.

They believe the last time the comet was visible in the night sky was during the Stone Age.

Its orbit passes through the outer reaches of the solar system, which is why it has taken such a long time to swing by our planet again.

The comet will make its closest pass to Earth between Wednesday and Thursday.

It will appear as a faint green smudge near the North Star.

And don’t worry about the comet coming too close - it will be at least 26 million miles away, more than 100 times as far as the moon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton

Latest News

Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a three-day active shooter training for their staff.
Medwatch: CCMH holds active shooter training for staff
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a three-day active shooter training for their staff.
Medwatch: CCMH holds active shooter training for staff