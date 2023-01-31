Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.(Camp Hill Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Pa. (Gray News) – Talk about the cutest yearbook photo ever!

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.

The Camp Hill Police Department shared the photo, saying what a great job Gibbs did posing.

According to the scholarship page that pays for Gibbs’ ongoing care, the dog heads to school every day “bringing smiles, compassion and support to all our Camp Hill students.”

“Word has it he’s great at easing test anxiety!” the page reads.

Gibbs is the first ever K-9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
FILE - R. Kelly is shown in a booking photo from 2019.
Judge drops R. Kelly sex-abuse charges at prosecutor’s wish
On March 7, Oklahoma voters will vote on State Question 829 which would legalize recreational...
Time to register for March 7 marijuana vote is running out