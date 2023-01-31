Expert Connections
Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 to host Annual Pie Auction

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and the Lawton FFA are preparing to host their annual Pie Auction fundraising event.

7News spoke with Maddie Mueller, the Lawton FFA President, about what the community can expect and how it impacts the organization.

The Pie Auction begins at noon on Sunday, February 5, at the Life Ready Center and is free to attend. It’s one of their most significant fundraising events of the year and helps fund their spring activities.

Those activities include speeches, Agri-science fairs, team contests, and their state convention in May.

All types of pies will be up for auction, but that’s not all! There are also going to be homemade cookies, cinnamon rolls, cakes, and a free Italian dinner beforehand to kick the event off.

Local FFA and community members donate all items being auctioned off.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton FFA Facebook here.

