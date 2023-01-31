Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

One person hospitalized after early morning structure fire

The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of SW 20th St at 1:15 Tuesday morning.
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital as Lawton Fire fighters responded to a structure fire in SW Lawton early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 1:15 a.m. Several crews arrived to a home that was engulfed in flames and smoke in the 100 block of SW 20th street. The Lawton Fire Department was able to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. One person was reportedly taken in to police custody.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton

Latest News

SW 20th St structure fire
One person hospitalized in early morning fire in Lawton
Approximately 200 soldiers came back from deployment Monday evening.
Soldiers back home after deployment
Cameron University is hosting educational event for veterans February 7th
Representatives from VA, Fort Sill will be at Cameron University
Roughly 150 soldiers graduated Basic Training. A ceremony took place at the Cache Creek Chapel...
Fort Sill graduates roughly 150 soldiers from Basic Training