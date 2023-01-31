One person hospitalized after early morning structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital as Lawton Fire fighters responded to a structure fire in SW Lawton early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 1:15 a.m. Several crews arrived to a home that was engulfed in flames and smoke in the 100 block of SW 20th street. The Lawton Fire Department was able to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. One person was reportedly taken in to police custody.

