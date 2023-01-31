Expert Connections
Representatives from VA, Fort Sill will be at Cameron University

The event will focus on educational benefits for veterans
Cameron University hosting educational event for veterans February 7th, 2023
Cameron University hosting educational event for veterans February 7th, 2023(Cameron University)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is hosting educational representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as Fort Sill, on February 7th.

The event, hosted by the Cameron University Office of Veterans Affairs, is to assist veterans, active service members and their dependents. It will be held in Room 332 at North Shepler, on Tuesday, February 7th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 1st, but was rescheduled due to weather.

“Veterans and their dependents often have questions about their VA claims that our office is unable to address,” says Vicki Henson, CU Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “By hosting a claims examiner from the Muskogee Regional Office VA claims examiners, we are making it possible for those individuals to receive personal service regarding VA educational benefits. The claims examiner can also process claims, work on problem resolution, check on individual VA educational claims benefit status and answer specific questions about educational benefit eligibility, check amounts and more.”

Two representatives from Fort Sill will be available to answer questions about other types of VA benefits.

If you would like more information, call the CU Office of Veterans Affairs at 580-581-2301.

