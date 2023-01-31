Soldiers back home after deployment

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 200 soldiers came back from deployment Monday evening.

Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery were deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

But after such a long way away, many of them were thrilled to be back with their loved ones.

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Flores knew where to find his family before he even arrived.

“I’m standing outside, and someone walks up to me and says, ‘yeah, there’s someone in a dinosaur costume,’” he said. “My first thought was, ‘That’s my daughter.’”

Flores said he wasn’t surprised to see his family go the extra mile to make sure he saw them - adding that the first thing he planned to do was have a nice dinner with them.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.