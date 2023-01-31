Expert Connections
Time to register for March 7 marijuana vote is running out

Marijuana could be legal in Oklahoma if the vote passes
On March 7, Oklahoma voters will vote on State Question 829 which would legalize recreational...
On March 7, Oklahoma voters will vote on State Question 829 which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.(newspath now)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Time is running out for people to register to vote in the upcoming March State Question election.

February 10 is the last day to register.

On March 7, Oklahoma voters will vote on State Question 829 which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is 5:00 p.m. February 20, 2023.

These applications may be found by using the Ok Voter Portal access at elections.ok.gov. The absentee application can be filled out online and will be emailed to your local election office.

Voter registration application must be printed and mailed or brought into the County Election Board Office.

