Another day of winter weather in store for Texoma tomorrow | 1/31 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Southwest Oklahoma got lucky today when it came to winter weather as areas north of the Red River saw only a freezing drizzle at most. North Texas saw a little more coverage when it came to light sleet and freezing rain today, with far southeastern counties expected to continue to see very isolated precipitation heading into this evening. Tonight most of the viewing area will be dry with overcast skies and light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph and temperatures falling down to the low 20s,

Wintery precipitation will start up again in far southern counties in North Texas during the early morning hours, around 3 AM. This will include a wintry mix composed of mainly freezing rain, sleet, and even a few snow flurries. This will traverse north, reaching the Red River by 9-10 AM and north of an Altus-Lawton-Duncan line around 1 PM. Cold but non-freezing rain will be possible in the afternoon for locations that exceed the freezing mark, with most topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Coverage of wintry precip. will be nearly widespread heading into the evening hours, as this will be the time frame in which we will see the best chance for ice and sleet accumulation across Texoma. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect all day tomorrow.

Overall coverage of precipitation will decrease throughout the morning hours on Thursday, clearing out for most locations over the course of the afternoon. We will start out Thursday with wintry precip., eventually transitioning into normal rain showers as temperatures warm up above freezing. Highs will reach the mid/upper 40s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage will decrease throughout the day too, as some could even have a clear view of the sunset to end off Thursday.

Ice and sleet will lead to hazardous driving conditions as they accumulate throughout the day tomorrow. Between now and Thursday, ice accumulations will range between 0.10″ and 0.25″ for areas south and east of I-44 and HW-62, with areas south and east of a Waurika-Archer City-Haskell line possibly seeing slightly higher amounts. Sleet will accumulate in similar amounts for generally the same areas. If you have to be out in the road, especially later in the day tomorrow, take it slow and cautiously, leaving ample room between you and other drivers.

Sunny skies return to the forecast by Friday, with temperatures rising into the 60s to kick off the weekend. We will see alternating days of cloud coverage and sunshine throughout this weekend and early next week. Our next cold front and chance of rain looks to arrive next Tuesday.

