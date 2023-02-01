Expert Connections
James Taylor resigns from FISTA

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - James Taylor, the now-former Director of the FISTA Innovation Park here in Lawton, has resigned effective immediately.

Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority.

In a statement about his resignation, The Trust authority said they will continue their normal operations, and will continue to hold productive meetings.

Taylor confirmed to KSWO the reason he was stepping down was for medical reasons.

