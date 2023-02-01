Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LATS running altered schedule due to weather

Weather could cause further changes
The press release also says further cancellations depend on severity of roads and weather.
The press release also says further cancellations depend on severity of roads and weather.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials say they are changing the routes Lawton transit buses will be using on Wednesday.

LATS will operate Counter clockwise routes during regular hours on Wednesday February 1, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They say they will not be operating Clockwise routes.

The press release also says further cancellations depend on severity of roads and weather.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two others were hurt in the wreck.
1 killed in Caddo Co. crash
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
SW 20th St structure fire
One person hospitalized after early morning structure fire

Latest News

Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority.
James Taylor resigns from FISTA
These types of restrictions have been rewritten only twice since they were implemented during...
FDA issuing a proposal guidance to ease restrictions on blood donations for gay and bisexual men
Another day of winter weather in store for Texoma tomorrow | 1/31 PM
Another day of winter weather in store for Texoma tomorrow | 1/31 PM
While experts recommend staying off the roads during these cold temperatures, not everyone can...
Winter weather driving safety tips