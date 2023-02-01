LATS running altered schedule due to weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials say they are changing the routes Lawton transit buses will be using on Wednesday.

LATS will operate Counter clockwise routes during regular hours on Wednesday February 1, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They say they will not be operating Clockwise routes.

The press release also says further cancellations depend on severity of roads and weather.

