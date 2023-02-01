LATS running altered schedule due to weather
Weather could cause further changes
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials say they are changing the routes Lawton transit buses will be using on Wednesday.
LATS will operate Counter clockwise routes during regular hours on Wednesday February 1, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
They say they will not be operating Clockwise routes.
The press release also says further cancellations depend on severity of roads and weather.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.