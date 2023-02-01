Expert Connections
PHOTOS: Rescuers use large net to pull stranded dog up from pond

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida rescued a dog stuck in a pond Monday.

Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue joined Animal Control officers at Lucy Dell Park in Tampa to save a dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond.

Officials said a child walking to school noticed the dog was trapped on some floating vegetation in the pond and notified authorities.

After Animal Control officers showed up and noticed they would not be able to get to the dog safely, they called Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Responding crews were able to set up a rope system to lower FireMedic 1 Gilbert “Gil” Navas into the water.

Navas made his way to the stranded dog and lassoed him with Animal Control equipment before carrying the animal back to the boardwalk. Crews on the boardwalk then lifted the dog with a large net before helping Navas get up to the boardwalk.

Animal Control said the dog did not have a chip and took him to the Pet Resource Center. If an owner doesn’t come forward to claim him, officials said the dog will be put up for adoption and given the name “Gil” after his rescuer.

