Two structure fires in 15 minutes keep LFD crews busy

Both fires were brought under control fairly quickly
The first call happened around 11:45 a.m. near 6th and McKinley. When crews arrived, they reported a structure which was covered in smoke and flames.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were busy at lunch time on Wednesday after they were dispatched to two structure fires within minutes of each other.

The first call happened around 11:45 a.m. near SW 6th and McKinley. When crews arrived, they reported a structure ablaze.

Crews initiated a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading until some of the flames could be knocked down and eventually put out.

Just 15 minutes later, a second structure fire was called in, this one near NW 19th and Lawton Ave.

When crews arrived to that scene, they found an unoccupied structure with flames and smoke visible from the outside.

When crews arrived to that scene, they found an unoccupied structure with flames and smoke visible from the outside.(KSWO)

Firefighters were able to make a quick attack on those flames and get them under control quickly.

Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams, who was on scene at the Lawton Ave. fire, said he was proud of his firefighters quick response because when two structure fires are called in at the same time, it spreads the department very thin.

The Fire Marshal’s office was called to both scenes to investigate.

There were reports of powerlines being down at the fire on McKinley, but an exact cause of the two fires has not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

