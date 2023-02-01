Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Free Chocolate Tasting

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is beginning their valentine’s day festivities a little early this year.

7News spoke with Bryan Araujo, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the upcoming events post has planned.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10, the Patriot Club will host a chocolate tasting open to the community. It will feature samples of chocolate from around the world.

The event will also provide opportunities for those in attendance to advance their tastebuds with different food and drink pairings for an additional cost.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, LETRA will host their S’mores and Fire event open to the public. It’ll cost $20 to attend, but that fee will get you a s’more pack and a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, a hot, spiced wine.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, the Twin Oaks Bowling Center will hold its Sweetheart Special. The fee is $45 and will come with two pairs of shoes, two large combo meals, and two hours of unlimited bowling.

Plus, there’ll be a chance to win a large teddy bear or a box of chocolates!

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

