Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Winter weather driving safety tips

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While experts recommend staying off the roads during these cold temperatures, not everyone can guarantee a day of working from home, so it’s important we remember what to do when driving.

The smallest amount of ice can create hazardous road conditions, especially when not everyone has experience driving on it.

Tanner Wade has been a driving instructor for over 10 years, and knows what to do your car starts to slide off the road.

“If you’re sliding around or skidding you want to turn in the direction of the skid, so if the back end is going to the right turn to the right, if it’s going to the left, turn left. Don’t break or get on the gas when you are sliding just let the car go, eventually once you get it corrected then you can get it moving again,” said Wade.

Sergeant Christopher Blessing with the Lawton Police Department encourages people to watch their speed.

“Speed is the number one cause of accidents in winter weather advisories so please please slow down,” said Blessing.

Wade agrees that people need to slow down and give themselves more time when getting to their destination.

“I would much rather get to a place 15 or 20 minutes late, than not get there at all. So slow down, take your time, pay attention to what’s going on and stay off your phone,” he said.

If traveling a longer distance Blessing recommends making sure you have a full tank of gas, and prepare for anything that could happen.

“In the event you are stuck in your vehicle and it does take emergency services a little while to get there, at least you can stay in your car while you wait,” said Blessing.

“Because when it’s really bad, people can’t get out there and rescue you right away,” said Wade.

Blessing also wants to remind people to be careful not to get your car stolen when warming it up.

“Something that we do stress, if you’re going to warm your car up prior to leaving, please make sure you have a second key fob, please make sure that car is locked,” he said.

The cold weather conditions are expected to continue, so make sure to bundle up and stay safe on the road.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
Carolina Comics hosted Logan Sunday, giving locals the opportunity to take photos, receive...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton

Latest News

These types of restrictions have been rewritten only twice since they were implemented during...
FDA issuing a proposal guidance to ease restrictions on blood donations for gay and bisexual men
Another day of winter weather in store for Texoma tomorrow | 1/31 PM
Another day of winter weather in store for Texoma tomorrow | 1/31 PM
Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge to host Annual Pie Auction
Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 to host Annual Pie Auction
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a three-day active shooter training for their staff.
Medwatch: CCMH holds active shooter training for staff