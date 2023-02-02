Expert Connections
Black History pop-up art show hosted in McMahon Auditorium

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kicking February off with a bang the Lawton Arts and Humanities Committee is hosting a Black History Month pop-up art show.

The exhibit inside the McMahon Auditorium features 13 artists from Lawton and will last the entire month; however, there will be an opening reception on the tenth.

“It allows artists to show their creative expression in so many different ways. There’s so much art here. So it’s just really important to have these exhibits so that artists can show that creative expression,” said Shamika Verdejo, one of the featured artists.

She goes on to talk about her art piece, saying “I wanted to share my expression of nature. I made all my art with real plants and put them together to make like a wearable costume.”

It’s the first time the committee has featured an art show for a month, focusing on one subject.

“We’re so thankful for them for donating their work to be on display as part of this art show,” said the committee Administrator Jason Poudrier.

Verdejo said, “The impact that it has, is it really showcases that there are a lot of talented artists right here in Lawton, and I think for the future it really opens up the doors to upcoming artists as well.”

Four nurses at Comanche County Memorial Hospital have started a support group after seeing an...
Medwatch: Four CCMH nurses start Ostomy Support Group
Fire crews battled early morning fire on Fort Sill Blvd.
Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.
