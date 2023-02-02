Expert Connections
Black history showcased in art exhibit in Lawton

Exhibit at McMahon Auditorium
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Arts and Humanities Committee is hosting a Black History Month pop-up art show. The show features 13 artists from Lawton. The exhibit can be seen at the McMahon Auditorium during the month of February.

“It allows artists to show their creative expression in so many different ways”, said featured artist Shamika Verdejo. “It’s just really important to have these exhibits, so that artists can show that creative expression.”

It’s the first time the committee has featured an art show for a month, focusing on one subject.

“We’re so thankful for them for donating their work to be on display as part of this art show,” said Jason Poudrier, administrator for the Lawton Arts and Humanities Committee.

A reception for the exhibit will be held on February 10th. For more information on the art exhibit, call 580-581-3470.

