Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.

Three cats rescued from a structure fire on Fort Sill Blvd Thursday morning
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews battled a structure fire early this morning in Lawton. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Fort Sill Blvd.

Residents evacuated the home and called 911 after seeing fire above their fireplace between the first and second floor.

The fire was contained in about 15 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the fire. Three cats were rescued from the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

