Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews battled a structure fire early this morning in Lawton. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Fort Sill Blvd.

Residents evacuated the home and called 911 after seeing fire above their fireplace between the first and second floor.

The fire was contained in about 15 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the fire. Three cats were rescued from the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

