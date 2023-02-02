Expert Connections
Family of Shane Chockpoyah speaks about his murder

His family said he never met a stranger
Chockpoyah was the only child of Rose and Eddie. The couple raised their family in Walters, and recently moved to Grandfield.
By Jarred Burk and Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Lawton neighborhood on New Years Eve who was later identified as Shane Chockpoyah.

Chockpoyah’s alleged killer is currently in custody on a second degree murder charge.

Shane was a Texas Tech graduate who made friends everywhere he went.

While recalling their son’s memory, his parents said he had a personality that could make anyone laugh.

His father said he never met a stranger.

“He never met a stranger,” Eddie Chockpoyah said. “I don’t care who you were. If you were there and he spoke to you, he had you either laughing or crying. Either one of the two.”

“Everyone loved him. I mean he just had that personality,” Rose Chockpoyah said.

Eddie and Rose urge anyone with any information whatsoever to contact authorities to help get justice for their son.

His family will hold a candlelight vigil for Shane on Saturday, February 4.

It starts at 5 p.m. at Sultan Park in Walters, everyone is welcome to attend.

