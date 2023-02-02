Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Inaugural ‘Sweethearts Banquet’ coming to Cameron

The event was created to help the Christian community come together
Tickets for the event are on a donation basis, but they are asking for $35 dollars for singles, and $60 dollars for couples.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Union Baptist Church is partnering with Cameron University to host their inaugural Sweethearts Banquet.

It’s taking place in the McCasland Ballroom, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 18

The event was created to help bring the Christian community together for an intimate gathering full of games, entertainment, and worship.

“For me, it is exciting to do. It is exciting to birth ideas of a wholesome Christian entertainment into the Christian family and that we don’t become so stale, stagnated, and not enjoyable by all age groups,” Pastor Willie Tiller said. “So, it’s exciting to see something that’s coming together so that all age groups can participate in and have a good time.”

Tickets for the event are on a donation basis, but they are asking for $35 dollars for singles, and $60 dollars for couples.

Tickets can be bought by contacting Union Baptist Church.

