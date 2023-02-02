Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawsuit filed over structural issues at airport facility

The governing board of Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport is looking to take 7 construction...
The governing board of Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport is looking to take 7 construction companies to court.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are detailing allegations of neglect during a construction project that the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport claims led to structural issues in one of its new facilities.

The airport’s governing board has filed the suit against the seven construction companies involved in the construction of the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Building, also known as Station 2.

Five months after the building’s completion in 2020, a firefighter assigned to the airport reported major cracks in the floor and walls.

According to the suit, these issues date back to before the construction began.

Court documents allege that, in 2016, a consulting firm recommended that the soil on-site should be tested, warning that excess moisture could lead to severe cracking or damage.

Documents say the firm also recommended that a specific fill material be used under the building’s foundation.

But the suit claims testing was not sufficiently done prior or during construction - even after a period in 2018 that saw significant rainfall in Lawton.

When the cracks were reported, the original consulting firm reportedly tested the building’s foundation, and found that the fill material used under the slabs did not meet the specifications outlined in their initial report.

Each of the companies named in the suit are accused of breaching contract and negligence by failing to adhere to the 2016 engineering report.

The airport authority is now looking for an excess of $75,000 from each of the businesses for damages.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two others were hurt in the wreck.
1 killed in Caddo Co. crash
Three children died in an overnight fire in Davidson.
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
U.S Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton Thursday night
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
SW 20th St structure fire
One person hospitalized after early morning structure fire

Latest News

Black history art exhibit
Black history showcased in art exhibit in Lawton
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
The Lawton Police Department said that even though they wish they did not have missing children...
How Lawton Police Department would handle a case like Athena Brownfield’s
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Free Chocolate Tasting
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Free Chocolate Tasting