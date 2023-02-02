Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library helping host community events, festivals, and more for February

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is part of many February events, whether hosting the event or helping put it on.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian for the Lawton Public Library, about the main upcoming events at the library.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the Lawton Public Library, they will host Take Your Child to the Library Day: Meet Mouse! It’ll be full of stories, crafts, games, and the opportunity for children to meet Cookie Mouse from the children’s book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, at the Lawton Farmer’s Market, they’re helping host the How-To Festival. It’s a family-friendly event where clubs, organizations, and businesses in the area will show off their skills with simple “how-to” demonstrations.

There will be lessons on how to train your dog with Paws with Love, play the piano with the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, fix a flat bicycle tire with Terry’s Bicycles, square dance with Sill-o-ette Squares, and much more.

Their last big event of the month, Soulful Story: The Musical History of Ella Fitzgerald, will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, at the Albert Johnson Sr. Auditorium. Admission to the event is free, with light refreshments to follow the performance.

For more information about the complete list of events happening at the Lawton Public Library, you can visit their site here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

