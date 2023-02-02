Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Isolated-to-scattered wintry precipitation is slowly traversing north across Southwest Oklahoma, bringing with it the rain, freezing drizzle/rain, and light snow flurries that we have long awaited this week. It won’t be much, as we will only expect between a glaze to 0.10″ of accumulations this evening and overnight (north of the Red River), at most accruing up to 0.25″. However, this depends on when/if the dry air layer at the surface erodes away for more saturated conditions, which is currently causing some falling precipitation to evaporate before it reaches the ground. Accumulations amounts will be higher in North Texas where wintry precipitation has been falling all afternoon, leading to slicker and more hazardous roads tonight. Temperatures tonight will stay below freezing and down to the mid/upper 20s by early tomorrow morning, causing roads that develop any wetness to become slick for the Thursday morning commute. Cloud coverage will be overcast with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Precipitation will still be over Texoma to start off tomorrow morning, gradually decreasing in coverage throughout the day. Precipitation type will also shift away from wintry mix & freezing rain to more of normal (but also cold) rain showers. By the end of the Thursday, rain coverage and even cloud coverage will nearly clear out of the viewing area, with some even having a clear view of the sunrise. High temperatures in the afternoon will range across Texoma from the upper 30s to the low/mid/upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunny skies return on Friday with our warming trend in full swing as afternoon highs top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy winds on Saturday out of the south at 10-20 mph will warm us up into the upper 50s, with all of us climbing into the 60s on Sunday to round out the weekend.

Monday will be another day featuring breezy southerly winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25-30 mph. This will send temperatures soaring into the upper 60s and low 70s. This will also be aided by pre-frontal warming, as a cold front is expected to descend through Texoma overnight into Tuesday morning. Thankfully we won’t see that much of a temperature drop-off (at least compared to last weekend’s cold front) as highs in the wake of the front will only fall down to the mid/upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance of rain is forecasted to arrive around the middle of next week, though there is unknowns at this time with the set-up of an upper-level system.

