Woman injured in Stephens Co. wreck blamed on ice

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman was injured in a crash, after the driver of the vehicle she was in lost control while driving on an icy roadway late Wednesday night.

A report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says neither the driver or passenger were wearing their seatbelts when they crashed just east of Duncan in Stephens County at about 9 p.m.

The passenger was admitted into the hospital in fair condition with injuries to her head and arm.

The cause of collision is listed as going too fast for the weather conditions.

The driver was uninjured.

