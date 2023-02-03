Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

1-19th Battalion deactivated on Fort Sill

The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon.
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The soldiers of 1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery gathered as a unit one last time, as the 1-19th was officially deactivated.

The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon.

The 1-19 War Eagles have a long history, serving in battles since 1916.

Most notably, a soldier serving in World War 1 earned the 1-19 its motto “through the spark, the flame,” for his efforts in helping to literally light the way for gunners in 1918.

“This is a bittersweet day. And I think many of us hoped that we could probably delay today by not thinking about it, but here we are,” Col. Michael Stewart said. “Inevitably the time has come for us to case the colors of 1st battalion 19th field artillery regiment one last time, and for awhile to close a proud chapter in our Army’s history.”

Colonel Stewart said today’s focus should be on the soldiers and families who make up the 1-19, and helped to make it run.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
Lawton family of 6 picking up pieces after house fire
Shane Chockpoyah's body was found on New Year's Eve in Lawton.
Family of Shane Chockpoyah speaks about his murder
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
Fire crews battled early morning fire on Fort Sill Blvd.
Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.

Latest News

Beautiful weekend ahead with warmer temperatures over next few days | 2/3 PM
Beautiful weekend ahead with warmer temperatures over next few days | 2/3 PM
Marlow alumni awarded Governor’s award for Outstanding Business
Marlow alumni awarded Governor’s award for Outstanding Business
The Snider Family Exotic Farm stopped by this morning to meet with Zoology students.
Exotic animals make stop at MacArthur High School
Exotic animals visit MacArthur zoology students