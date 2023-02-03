1-19th Battalion deactivated on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The soldiers of 1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery gathered as a unit one last time, as the 1-19th was officially deactivated.

The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon.

The 1-19 War Eagles have a long history, serving in battles since 1916.

Most notably, a soldier serving in World War 1 earned the 1-19 its motto “through the spark, the flame,” for his efforts in helping to literally light the way for gunners in 1918.

“This is a bittersweet day. And I think many of us hoped that we could probably delay today by not thinking about it, but here we are,” Col. Michael Stewart said. “Inevitably the time has come for us to case the colors of 1st battalion 19th field artillery regiment one last time, and for awhile to close a proud chapter in our Army’s history.”

Colonel Stewart said today’s focus should be on the soldiers and families who make up the 1-19, and helped to make it run.

