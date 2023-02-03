Expert Connections
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week

Three are currently in stable condition and two have returned to the facility
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention.

They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out.

No further information on the incident has been released.

Officials say the incident is under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.

