Beautiful weekend ahead with warmer temperatures over next few days | 2/3 PM

We will start off with mostly clear skies this evening, eventually becoming witness to increased cloud coverage overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will build in early tomorrow morning, preventing temperatures from decreasing farther than the freezing mark by daybreak. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Some light-to-patchy fog will develop in eastern counties, with the possibility for freezing fog for areas that get cold enough.

This week will be fantastic starting off with temperatures in the low/mid 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts in the afternoon up to 25-30 mph. Some light-to-patchy fog could build in again on Sunday morning, but will quickly give way after sunrise for mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

We will top out in the low 70s on Monday with partly cloudy skies and once again breezy southerly winds up to 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front will move through overnight into Tuesday morning, cooling daytime high temperatures heading into & through the middle of next week back down to near-average in the mid 50s.

Our next chance of rain is expected arrive around that time under the influence of an upper-level trough. There is still some unknowns at the time with coverage and timing of any rain chances, it it mostly has to do with the fact that models are not really agreeing on the positioning/location and timing of the upper-level trough. Right now, we can expect on/off rain chances between Tuesday - Thursday with isolated-to-scattered rain showers being the main form of precipitation. Thankfully, little-to-no winter weather is predicted for Texoma at this time (we definitely need a break after the system from earlier this week).

