Cameron University to showcase student art

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Student artwork will be publicly displayed at the Cameron University Art Teaching Gallery for the 4th Annual Student Art Competition and Exhibition.

The juried exhibition will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9. It will open with a reception and announcement of awards and feature works of art created with various forms of media.

Awards will be given for Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional art, along with three honorable mention cash awards.

Pieces from the exhibition will be displayed through March 2, showcasing art from students in the Lawton, Fort Sill, Duncan, Carnegie, Comanche, Elgin, Marlow, Normal, Walters, and Medicine Park communities.

