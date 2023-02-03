Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CRAFT program aims to improve “human weapons systems” at Altus AFB

CRAFTS program aims to improve "human weapons systems" at Altus AFB
CRAFTS program aims to improve "human weapons systems" at Altus AFB(Altus AFB)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Altus AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s called the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training (CRAFT) program. Its goal is to improve physical and mental performance of men and woman serving the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base.

CRAFT provides personal wellness improvement plans for the performance of “human weapons systems”, including pilots, boom operators, and loadmasters, to avoid burn out and injuries.

“We’re looking to provide cognitive performance, strength conditioning and performance nutrition to help aircrew perform better,” said Sarah Woolfolk, CRAFT site lead and cognitive performance specialist. “Our goal is to make sure that we’re targeting those populations effectively and efficiently.”

Consultations for aircrew include academic study skills, fatigue and stress management, body composition testing, and nutritional guidance.

“Aircraft sorties and simulator missions are a significant investment of time and money in our students,” said Senior Master Sgt. Lindy Mehaffy, CRAFT contracting officer representative. “CRAFT allows us to make sure students are prepared to maximize the training value of these events and succeed in their programs.”

A specialized performance training center, for physical training, is scheduled to open at Altus AFB within the next two months.

CRAFT is expected to be up and running by the summer of 2023. However, aircrew can get help now for diet, mental clarity, and injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The Lawton Police Department said that even though they wish they did not have missing children...
Lawton Police discusses Amber Alert criteria
Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority.
James Taylor resigns from FISTA
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality
People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
NAACP reacts
Drier and warmer weather starting tonight and lasting through the weekend | 2/2 PM
Drier and warmer weather starting tonight and lasting through the weekend | 2/2 PM
A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.