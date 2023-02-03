CRAFT program aims to improve “human weapons systems” at Altus AFB

Altus AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s called the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training (CRAFT) program. Its goal is to improve physical and mental performance of men and woman serving the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base.

CRAFT provides personal wellness improvement plans for the performance of “human weapons systems”, including pilots, boom operators, and loadmasters, to avoid burn out and injuries.

“We’re looking to provide cognitive performance, strength conditioning and performance nutrition to help aircrew perform better,” said Sarah Woolfolk, CRAFT site lead and cognitive performance specialist. “Our goal is to make sure that we’re targeting those populations effectively and efficiently.”

Consultations for aircrew include academic study skills, fatigue and stress management, body composition testing, and nutritional guidance.

“Aircraft sorties and simulator missions are a significant investment of time and money in our students,” said Senior Master Sgt. Lindy Mehaffy, CRAFT contracting officer representative. “CRAFT allows us to make sure students are prepared to maximize the training value of these events and succeed in their programs.”

A specialized performance training center, for physical training, is scheduled to open at Altus AFB within the next two months.

CRAFT is expected to be up and running by the summer of 2023. However, aircrew can get help now for diet, mental clarity, and injuries.

