Drier and warmer weather starting tonight and lasting through the weekend | 2/2 PM

As the last vestiges of precipitation move off to the east this evening, a clear and cool night is in store across Texoma. While there was a 20-degree spread of temperatures across Texoma this afternoon, everyone will get getting down into the low/mid 20s by early tomorrow morning. Be prepared for yet another freezing night, but those should be going away as our warming trend ramps up. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s. Tons of sunshine with light winds out of the north/south at 5-10 mph. Heading into Friday night and Saturday morning, an increase in moisture at the surface combined with the sub-freezing temperatures could lead to the development of freezing fog, especially for eastern counties.

Partly cloudy skies with high-level clouds will emerge over Texoma for Saturday. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. This will help raise temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon.

Sunday will see skies alternate back to mostly sunny conditions as our warming trend continues to raise temperatures, topping out in the low/mid 60s to end off the weekend.

For Monday winds will be breezy once again ahead of our next upper-level system out west and a cold front descending down from the north. These winds will be breezing out of the south at 15-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Southerly winds combined with pre-frontal warming will send temperatures soaring up into the 70s in the afternoon.

The cold front that moves through on Tuesday will send temperatures back down into the mid/upper 50s for the middle of next week, so thankfully nothing like the cool-off we saw earlier this week. Our next chance of rain is expected arrive around that time under the influence of an upper-level trough. There is still a lot of unknowns at the time with coverage and timing of any rain chances, it it mostly has to do with the fact that models are not really agreeing on the positioning/location and timing of the upper-level trough. We will keep you updated once models become more in-line with each other over the next few days.

