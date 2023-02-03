Exotic animals make stop at MacArthur High School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Foxes and Spider Monkeys.

Those are just two of the exotic animals that a class at MacArthur High School got to up close and personal with Friday.

The Snider Family Exotic Farm stopped by to meet with zoology students.

Students also observed a Fisher Cat, and a Wallaby.

The zoology teacher, Baylee Martinez, said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the kids.

“I’ve been really impressed by my students,” Martinez said. “They have just really taken on this experience. A lot of them were just stunned and taken back that these were actually real animals in front of them. So, I saw a lot of smiles, excitement, a few of them a little bit unsure and scared. But for the most part, excitement and amazement.”

Mrs. Martinez said, for many of her students, this may be their only chance to meet with these sort of animals and hopes this experience may inspire some future biologists.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.