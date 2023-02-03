Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Federal authorities looking for Arkansas fugitive

Neil Ravi Mehta's residence in Little Rock, Arkansas was the focus of a federal search warrant...
Neil Ravi Mehta's residence in Little Rock, Arkansas was the focus of a federal search warrant on January 31 where agents reportedly found multiple explosive devices but Mehta remains on the loose.(FBI)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KSWO) - The FBI’s Little Rock office and ATF New Orleans office are asking the public for help in locating a fugitive.

Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith, Arkansas was the focus of a federal search warrant on January 31 where agents reportedly found multiple explosive devices but Mehta remains on the loose.

Mehta is 31 years old and is described as being 5′11″ and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Jackson Hole, WY; and New York, NY, as well as Pakistan and India.

Authorities say Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
Lawton family of 6 picking up pieces after house fire
Shane Chockpoyah's body was found on New Year's Eve in Lawton.
Family of Shane Chockpoyah speaks about his murder
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
Fire crews battled early morning fire on Fort Sill Blvd.
Crews contain early morning house fire on Fort Sill Blvd.

Latest News

Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday
Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday
CRAFTS program aims to improve "human weapons systems" at Altus AFB
CRAFT program aims to improve “human weapons systems” at Altus AFB
People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality
People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
NAACP reacts