Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Welsh Corgi Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Patches, a 2-year-old Welsh Corgi mix, which was released to Lawton Animal Welfare when her owner passed away. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, February 4.

Lawton Animal Welfare will also host its Two Hearts Adoption event this weekend. All adoptions during this event are $20! It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.

Additionally, they still have barn cats available for adoption.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

