Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. They said they are grateful to have made it out without any injuries.

Christiana Zender is a business owner and single mom. She and her 5 kids were sleeping downstairs in front of the fireplace to keep warm when their smoke alarm started blaring.

“And I was half asleep, I was confused, so I just get up and I see there is smoke everywhere,” Zender said.

Zender said her 13-year-old daughter sprung into action calling 911.

“She starts helping me take the kids out and of course, it’s freezing rain it’s ice outside, and everyone is in their undies, so we’re trying to grab blankets and get out and grab the animals and get out,” Zender said.

Zender said they were lucky, she had just changed the batteries in the home’s smoke alarm.

“I had just changed out the batteries and I had left it on the counter for a day or two because I had to climb up to put it back and I didn’t want to because I was busy and for some reason, I was like I got to get that back up there and put that fire alarm back. And that’s what saved our lives because the kids were literally three feet away from the fire,” Zender said.

The family had just moved into the home last summer. Zender operates her bakery business out of their kitchen, and the house itself means a lot to her.

“It was really hard to get that house, it was a big accomplishment for me because I’ve worked really hard. We’ve been homeless multiple times. And I started this business and I have been taking care of these kids by myself for 5 years and doing this business. So buying that house I was so proud of myself and now it’s burnt,” Zender said.

Zender said she moved to Oklahoma 6 years ago, and the support she has received so far is mind-blowing.

“The community in Lawton is amazing I can’t believe how much everyone comes together, people are offering help they are offering clothes I can’t believe how kind everybody is,” Zender said.

If you would like to continue that kindness you can donate to this family’s Gofundme.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The Lawton Police Department said that even though they wish they did not have missing children...
Lawton Police discusses Amber Alert criteria
Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority.
James Taylor resigns from FISTA
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

CRAFTS program aims to improve "human weapons systems" at Altus AFB
CRAFT program aims to improve “human weapons systems” at Altus AFB
People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality
People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
NAACP reacts
Drier and warmer weather starting tonight and lasting through the weekend | 2/2 PM
Drier and warmer weather starting tonight and lasting through the weekend | 2/2 PM