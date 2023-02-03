Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV & Boat Show is here! The show will begin Friday, February 3rd, and run through Sunday, February 5th. It will take place at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Exhibitors will have the latest models of new 2023 RV’s, boats, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and outdoor equipment, as well as other outdoor related services and products.

The days and hours are as follows:

Friday, 2/3/23 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, 2/4/23 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 2/5/23 from Noon - 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 at the door. Children 12 & under are free. One ticket is good all three days. You can also go by any Fort Sill Federal Credit Union location, RV Connection, or Easton’s Marine for BOGO free coupons.

For more information go to www.lawtonrvandboatshow.com.

