Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday

Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday
Lawton RV & Boat Show starts Friday(Lawton RV & Boat Show)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV & Boat Show is here! The show will begin Friday, February 3rd, and run through Sunday, February 5th. It will take place at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Exhibitors will have the latest models of new 2023 RV’s, boats, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and outdoor equipment, as well as other outdoor related services and products.

The days and hours are as follows:

Friday, 2/3/23 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, 2/4/23 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 2/5/23 from Noon - 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 at the door. Children 12 & under are free. One ticket is good all three days. You can also go by any Fort Sill Federal Credit Union location, RV Connection, or Easton’s Marine for BOGO free coupons.

For more information go to www.lawtonrvandboatshow.com.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The Lawton Police Department said that even though they wish they did not have missing children...
Lawton Police discusses Amber Alert criteria
Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority.
James Taylor resigns from FISTA
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

CRAFTS program aims to improve "human weapons systems" at Altus AFB
CRAFT program aims to improve “human weapons systems” at Altus AFB
People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality
People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the...
NAACP reacts
Drier and warmer weather starting tonight and lasting through the weekend | 2/2 PM
Drier and warmer weather starting tonight and lasting through the weekend | 2/2 PM