Longtime Lawton police officer retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement.

Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition.

Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion.

As for what awaits him in retirement... he says he’ll be spending time with family and friends, and he’s going to need to take a few vacations as well.

“It feels great. I’ve enjoyed 25 years of working with the City of Lawton working with the Lawton Police Department,” Pohawpatchoko said. “I’ve made a lot of friends. I sure hate to go, but it’s my time.”

Pohawpatchoko also tells us he couldn’t have done it without all the dispatchers and officers he’s worked with over the years.

