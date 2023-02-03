Marlow alumni awarded Governor’s award for Outstanding Business

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Marlow High School Alumni Corey Ahlfenger was recently presented with an award at the State Capitol.

He received the Governor’s award for Outstanding Business on the House Floor after Oklahoma’s Workforce Development nominated him for his business, CBM Driving Academy, in Stephens County.

The awards comprise five districts across Oklahoma, and Ahlfenger was awarded for the southwest region.

The CBM Driving Academy opened in March 2020 and was promptly shut down just three weeks after opening due to the pandemic. However, the need for truck drivers rose tremendously during that time, so Ahlfenger worked with the state and legislators to open the academy for students, doing so in a successful way.

According to a press release, 84% of the students who enrolled in the four-week course graduated, and nearly 100% received employment after graduation. The academy is traditionally a four-week course with two weeks in the classroom and two weeks in the truck.

Ahlfenger said he’s grateful that what he’s doing is continuing to help people with careers, not just jobs.

If you would like more information about CBM Driving Academy, you can visit their Facebook page here or call (580) 656-9101.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.