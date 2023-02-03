Expert Connections
School photographer facing child porn charges; previously arrested for lewd acts

Arizona authorities say 29-year-old Robert Anthony Lagunas is facing charges regarding child...
Arizona authorities say 29-year-old Robert Anthony Lagunas is facing charges regarding child porn.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a school photographer has been arrested and is facing child porn charges.

Arizona’s Family reports that undercover agents began investigating an online chat in November 2022 where they identified Robert Anthony Lagunas making sexually charged statements about images being shared in the group chat.

According to court documents, an agent private messaged Lagunas, who said he was a 29-year-old man living in Arizona.

Later, Lagunas reportedly told the undercover agent that he was a school photographer, adding that he worked at elementary, middle and high schools.

When asked if he had done anything, Lagunas responded, “sadly, no,” as stated in court documents.

Agents said they then subpoenaed all of Lagunas’ accounts that pinpointed him to a home in the Gilbert area.

Investigators continued their surveillance of Lagunas into this year, including obtaining a location of a high school where he reportedly took school pictures.

Special agents said they later confirmed with a Lifetouch manager that Lagunas was employed with the company and had been assigned to take pictures at the school.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said that Lagunas was arrested at his home Thursday morning.

Arizona’s Family reports that previous criminal records uncovered that Lagunas had been arrested in 2008 in California for alleged lewd acts with a child under 14. He was found guilty and sentenced to two years probation.

