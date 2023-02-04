Expert Connections
Beautiful Weekend Ahead and Rain Chances Next Week | 2/4 AM

Warm weekend ahead with rain in the forecast next week
By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning Texoma! We have had a crazy week of weather, but this weekend the weather will be great. Out the door this morning there may be some patches of fog, specifically in our southeastern most counties. The fog should lift in the late morning and partly cloudy skies will be across the area. Temperatures will peak in the low 60s.

Tomorrow morning fog is expected to enter the Texoma region again, but this time it would be more widespread. Once the afternoon hits though the skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the mid 60s across the region. Monday looks to be the warmest day in the next week with temperatures climbing all the way into the low 70s. The average for this time of year is the mid 50s, so we will be almost 15 degrees above average!

Monday night into Tuesday morning a cold front will sweep through the region bringing temperatures back to seasonable. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s for the remainder of the week. The cold front also has a chance to provide rain for the area Tuesday through Thursday. Models still are not in agreement at this time on if we will see any rain, but Tuesday looks the most likely if we do see any precipitation in the next week. The precipitation looks to only be rain as temperatures will be too warm for any winter weather.

Have a great weekend!

