Pet of The Week

Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening

Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.
Bentley Gate is expected to reopen on November 15.(KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m.

Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill.

They also said 52nd Street Gate will go back to the normal operating hours of 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, after the reopening of Bentley Gate.

The next scheduled gate for the same update will be Scott Gate on Fort Sill Blvd.

Fort Sill said they expect that construction to begin on March 1st.

