High gas bills impact residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many people are experiencing the impact of high natural gas prices.

Sheryl Gregory is the executive director for the Great Plains Improvement Foundation, who provides utility bill assistance, but she has also lived in Lawton for over 20 years.

Gregory said in that time she has never had a gas bill so high which makes her worry for those who can’t afford it.

“With the increased cost of these bills for our families, this is causing a financial struggle, it is adding on to the financial burdens of our families,” said Gregory.

Gregory said the foundation has seen an increase in calls for utility bill assistance.

She said everything we need to survive is seeing a rise in cost, from gas, utilities and food which creates a financial hardship to people.

“It’s impactful and families are going to have to really think about and make adjustments where they didn’t have to before,” she said.

She said that with the way inflation is going right now, she doesn’t see relief in sight.

Gregory believes they will have to increase the amount of assistance but it’s not easy when they don’t have the additional funds.

Brian Bowen with Summit Utilities explains that the price of gas fluctuates like everything else.

“Summit doesn’t make any money off of the purchase of gas, there’s no markup, it’s a straight pass through for what we pay for gas to the customer,” said Bowen.

He said for the winter of 2021 gas prices were 42 cents per unit and now they’re a $1.22 per unit.

“You can see the drastic increase that we have had from last winter to even the year before that, that is a hug increase in the cost of gas, which is why customers are seeing increased bills,” he said.

Some tips he gives to save on gas is to turn down your thermostat when you’re not home, and ensure your home is well insulated.

Bowen said he is beginning to see a downward trend in gas prices and said you can check out the Summit Utilities website for information on financial assistance programs.

