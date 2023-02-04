Expert Connections
Local kids fundraising to build a home for 'Ky' the Fox

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 5 local kids are participating in this weekend’s Polar Plunge, to raise money to build a habit for Ky the Fox at the Medicine Park Zoo and Aquarium.

Construction is underway at the Medicine Park Zoo and Aquarium for a new enclosure for Ky, their resident grey fox, but they admit they could use a helping hand after funding fell short. That’s why a group of kids is diving in head first, to get this fox a home.

Haddie New, Scarlett Herrera, Anniebell and Stella Minnear, and Mollison Hamlin have stepped up in efforts to raise money to help build Ky the Fox a new home at Medicine Park zoo and aquarium. They said this isn’t their first time fundraising for the park.

“We actually did a fundraiser for turtle town up at the aquarium and we did a lemonade stand and we brought it over, and we were like why don’t we do it again, and here we are now doing it again we’re jumping in cold water,” Minnear said.

The girls will be jumping in the 25th annual Park Tavern Polar Plunge tomorrow in an effort to help Ky the Fox.

“She was rescued and he did some rehab work with her but she could not fend for herself out in the wild, she didn’t hun to get food. We were very concerned that she couldn’t take care of herself, so we didn’t think she would be able to be released, so he came to us asking us if we could give her a more permanent home seeing that she could not take care of herself in the wild,” Nicole Brown, Deputy Director at Medicine Park Zoo and Aquarium said.

The girl’s goal is to raise $20,000 to build a proper enclosure for Ky the Fox. The girls said even though they are kids, they will not let their age stop them from helping their community.

“You can do anything you put your mind to if you want to, then you can do that. If someone says that you can’t do that don’t believe them. You can still do it if you want to,” New said.

The polar plunge will be tomorrow Saturday at The Park Tavern and it will start at 2 in the afternoon.

You can also donate to the kid’s gofundme.

