RV and Boat Show returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton RV and Boat show is back in Lawton this weekend and there’s something for everyone who loves life outdoors.

There are all kinds of boats taking over the Comanche county fairgrounds, whether you’re looking for a speed boat or a jet ski, you can find it all there.

The show kicked off on Friday, Feb. 3, show coordinator Don Minor says this is the perfect way to help get through the winter season.

“ Being able to come out and come to one of these shows, it makes everybody start really romanticizing the spring and the summer and being able to get out and get into the outdoors,” Minor said.

There are 9 dealers from across the state, all will offer special pricing just for attendees.

You will also have access to things like boat insurance and motorcycles.

The show will be open Friday through Sunday, tickets are $8 at the door and coupons are available at all Fort Sill credit unions.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.