Community gathers in Rush Springs for Athena Brownfield vigil

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members gathered in Rush springs Saturday night for another candlelight vigil in honor of Athena Brownfield.

Pastor David Hale gave a message to the crowd. There were also words and performances from members of the community.

A tree was planted in memory of the four year old -- whose remains were both found and identified last month. Hale said her death should be a reminder to the community to speak up with they see something happening.

”We just need to be more aware of the surroundings of what’s going on,” Hale said. “We need to not be afraid of being proactive, if we see something that needs correcting, we need to step in and try to make a difference in that child or elderly person’s life.”

A funeral for Athena was held at the end of last month.. the caretakers connected to her death are both in custody, awaiting trial.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.