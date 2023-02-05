Community members dive into February at annual Park Tavern Polar Plunge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the community really dove into the first weekend of February at the annual Medicine Park Park Tavern Polar plunge.

The 25th annual plunge took place Saturday afternoon. Dozens of people were there to take part. The event is something the Medicine Park community holds each year in order to bring people together from all over, and has become something many particpants are proud to be apart of.

“I think we need to bring this around other areas, I think it’s fun, it’s super fun..” said Nora Villarreal-Abbott

“It gives us something to do, it brings the kids out and you know, gives them a reason to come out and not sit on their games and what not,” Jess Aguero said.

Both children and adults were dressed in costumes to participate, and plenty of people came out to the park just to watch. This year’s attendees encourage those who couldn’t make it to plan for the highly anticipated splash next year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.