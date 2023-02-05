Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Friends, family of Shane Chockpoyah celebrate his life with candlelight vigil

Surrounded by candle lights, relatives described Chockpoyah as someone who did not say much, but his presence was loud enough.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The friends and family of a man found dead on New Year’s Eve celebrated his life Saturday night with a vigil in Walters.

Shane Chockpoyah was found dead in a Lawton neighborhood on New Years Eve, it was confirmed that he was murdered.

The vigil took place at Sultan Park, giving friends, family and community members a chance to offer prayers, hugs and memories. Surrounded by candle lights, relatives described Chockpoyah as someone who did not say much, but his presence was loud enough.

“There wasn’t a person that he did not like or know and he was so friendly, so outgoing, just full of joy I mean he lived life to the fullest until the day he died,” said Chockpoyah’s uncle, Edward Eschiti. “That’s just the way he was, he went out and just lived it and enjoyed life. He really enjoyed life and he loved everybody.”

Members of Chockpoyah’s family want to thank everyone from surrounding communities who have reached out in support. His alleged killer is currently in custody facing multiple charges, including second degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Three are currently in stable condition and two have returned to the facility
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.
Lawton family of 6 picking up pieces after house fire
Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition.
Longtime Lawton police officer retires

Latest News

Precinct and County officers were elected today. Each had the opportunity to present any rule...
Republicans express their voice with CCRP conventions
There were words and performances from members of the community..
Community gathers in Rush Springs for Athena Brownfield vigil
Surrounded by candle lights, relatives described Chockpoyah as someone who did not say much,...
Shane Chockpoyah Vigil
There were words and performances from members of the community..
Athena Brownfield Vigil