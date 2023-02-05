Friends, family of Shane Chockpoyah celebrate his life with candlelight vigil

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The friends and family of a man found dead on New Year’s Eve celebrated his life Saturday night with a vigil in Walters.

Shane Chockpoyah was found dead in a Lawton neighborhood on New Years Eve, it was confirmed that he was murdered.

The vigil took place at Sultan Park, giving friends, family and community members a chance to offer prayers, hugs and memories. Surrounded by candle lights, relatives described Chockpoyah as someone who did not say much, but his presence was loud enough.

“There wasn’t a person that he did not like or know and he was so friendly, so outgoing, just full of joy I mean he lived life to the fullest until the day he died,” said Chockpoyah’s uncle, Edward Eschiti. “That’s just the way he was, he went out and just lived it and enjoyed life. He really enjoyed life and he loved everybody.”

Members of Chockpoyah’s family want to thank everyone from surrounding communities who have reached out in support. His alleged killer is currently in custody facing multiple charges, including second degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.