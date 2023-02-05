Lawton antique store closing soon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye.

The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century.

Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part of her life, but now it’s time to retire.

“It’s sad to all of us I think that work here and to me too but it’s just time. I can’t really do this like I did before,” she said.

Both Helen and her employees said their favorite part has been getting to know all their customers.

“I will miss all the people who helped us, see them everyday like I did or talk to them on the phone as much, I think I’ll miss them a lot,” said Jones.

“I have met so many people from different backgrounds and it’s been a joy talking to all of them,” said Traut.

Debi Traut has been with the store for 9 years and said her time has been memorable.

“I think this is probably my favorite job I’ve ever had and it’s all because of the people and working for Helen has been a pleasure,” she said.

Traut said she has enjoyed every role she’s had in the store and says Helen is one of a kind.

“Classy, generous, and fun,” Traut said.

A set close date hasn’t been announced but in the meantime many item’s are being sold at a discounted price.

