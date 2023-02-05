Republicans express their voice with CCRP conventions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Republicans met at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Saturday for Precinct and County Conventions.

Precinct and County officers were elected today. Each had the opportunity to present any rule changes in order to prepare for the state convention in May.

According to party rules for the state of Oklahoma, the precinct and county conventions are required for those interested in acting as a delegate for the OKGOP state convention. Chairman of the Comanche County Republican party, Daremy Gleaves said the mission of the event is to give citizens a voice.

“It gives them the ability to talk to those elected officials and to be know by those elected officials and so I believe that is the motivation that we see,” Cleaves said.

He also said he has seen tremendous growth within the community and can tell members want to make a difference.

Those who attended were treated to lunch and the opportunity to connect with elected officials.

